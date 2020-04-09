Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Cowen

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price decreased by analysts at Cowen from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRON. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.77.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.