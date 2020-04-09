Cortexyme (CRTX) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Cortexyme (NASDAQ: CRTX) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cortexyme to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cortexyme and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 1 1 1 0 2.00 Cortexyme Competitors 1306 3880 7859 356 2.54

Cortexyme presently has a consensus price target of $34.25, indicating a potential downside of 15.54%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 47.35%. Given Cortexyme’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cortexyme has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -43.38% -31.36% Cortexyme Competitors -4,761.72% -218.20% -37.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A -$36.98 million -20.90 Cortexyme Competitors $750.93 million $136.04 million 3.68

Cortexyme’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cortexyme peers beat Cortexyme on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

