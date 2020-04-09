Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.82.

OFC stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,616,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after acquiring an additional 226,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,762,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,259,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,384,000 after acquiring an additional 562,011 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,776,000 after purchasing an additional 105,353 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

