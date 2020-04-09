Cormark Lowers Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Price Target to C$5.15

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cormark from C$8.00 to C$5.15 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 139.53% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Shares of Indigo Books & Music stock opened at C$2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.07. Indigo Books & Music has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.10.

Get Indigo Books & Music alerts:

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$383.74 million during the quarter.

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.