Cormark Lowers Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Price Target to C$1.10

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.54% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Excellon Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of EXN opened at C$0.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

