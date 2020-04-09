CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) vs. SciPlay (NYSE:SCPL) Head to Head Analysis

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and SciPlay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 2.57 -$36.85 million ($0.01) -720.00 SciPlay $465.80 million 2.41 $32.40 million $1.53 5.81

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19% SciPlay N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CooTek (Cayman) and SciPlay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25 SciPlay 2 2 9 0 2.54

CooTek (Cayman) presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. SciPlay has a consensus target price of $15.15, suggesting a potential upside of 70.37%. Given SciPlay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Summary

SciPlay beats CooTek (Cayman) on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

