Contrasting MMRGlobal (OTCMKTS:MMRF) and NetEase (OTCMKTS:NTES)

MMRGlobal (OTCMKTS:MMRF) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MMRGlobal and NetEase, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMRGlobal 0 0 0 0 N/A NetEase 0 1 10 0 2.91

NetEase has a consensus target price of $352.96, indicating a potential upside of 8.49%. Given NetEase’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than MMRGlobal.

Volatility and Risk

MMRGlobal has a beta of -23.32, suggesting that its stock price is 2,432% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MMRGlobal and NetEase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMRGlobal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetEase $8.51 billion 4.89 $3.09 billion $14.67 22.18

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than MMRGlobal.

Profitability

This table compares MMRGlobal and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMRGlobal N/A N/A N/A NetEase 30.91% 37.21% 20.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of MMRGlobal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NetEase beats MMRGlobal on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MMRGlobal Company Profile

MMRGlobal, Inc., through its subsidiary, MyMedicalRecords, Inc., provides online personal health records (PHRs) and storage solutions for consumers, healthcare professionals, employers, insurance companies, financial institutions, retailers, professional organizations, and affinity groups in the United States. The company's solutions enable individuals and families to access their medical records and other documents, such as birth certificates, passports, insurance policies, and wills using Internet. It offers MyMedicalRecords, a secure Web-based PHR system, which transmits and stores documents, images, and voice mail messages in the system using various methods, such as fax, voice, and file upload. The company also provides MyESafeDepositBox, an online secure document storage system designed to provide online storage for medical records; MMRPro, an integrated scanning and web-based document management solution for healthcare professionals; and private-label PHR and MyEsafeDepositBox storage solutions. MMRGlobal, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market. The company also operates Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; and Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise. In addition, it operates NetEase News App and NetEase Websites, which provide Internet users with Chinese language-based online services that are centered around content and interactive community. Further, the company provides online advertising services comprising banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities. Additionally, it offers online services, such as NetEase CC, a live video streaming platform; NetEase Cloud Music, a music-streaming platform; NetEase Youdao Education, an online platform offering educational content and solutions; EaseRead, an online reading platform; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform, as well as email services to individuals and corporates. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

