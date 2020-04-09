Contrasting Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) & Its Rivals

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK) is one of 606 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hookipa Pharma to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of Hookipa Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hookipa Pharma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hookipa Pharma $11.94 million -$43.04 million -3.25 Hookipa Pharma Competitors $2.14 billion $269.54 million -0.17

Hookipa Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hookipa Pharma. Hookipa Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hookipa Pharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hookipa Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hookipa Pharma Competitors 6428 17387 33837 1352 2.51

Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 134.14%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.16%. Given Hookipa Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hookipa Pharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Hookipa Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hookipa Pharma -360.38% -55.60% -30.42% Hookipa Pharma Competitors -2,380.69% -221.76% -31.35%

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. Its lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers. The company has a collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop arenavirus based therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infections. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

