Contrasting Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:ATCX)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Booz Allen Hamilton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Booz Allen Hamilton 0 4 8 0 2.67

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus target price of $79.64, indicating a potential upside of 10.81%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Booz Allen Hamilton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton $6.70 billion 1.50 $418.53 million $2.76 26.04

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -23.48% -0.58% Booz Allen Hamilton 5.96% 54.84% 9.94%

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; automation; and data science, which include predictive modeling and machine learning, as well as new or emerging areas, such as deep learning and artificial intelligence. In addition, the company delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems, such as the launch and test range system for the U.S. air force space command or the flush air data systems for NASA; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Further, it offers technical solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

