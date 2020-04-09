Comparing Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Farmland Partners pays out 153.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SL Green Realty pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SL Green Realty has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 20.08% 3.39% 0.97% SL Green Realty 21.83% 4.56% 2.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmland Partners and SL Green Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $53.56 million 3.27 $13.89 million $0.13 45.15 SL Green Realty $1.24 billion 3.06 $281.35 million $7.00 6.96

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Farmland Partners and SL Green Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 SL Green Realty 1 6 4 0 2.27

Farmland Partners presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. SL Green Realty has a consensus target price of $75.55, indicating a potential upside of 55.06%. Given SL Green Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Farmland Partners on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 18.7 million square feet of buildings securing debt and preferred equity investments. In addition, SL Green held ownership interests in 7 suburban properties comprised of 15 suburban buildings totaling 2.3 million square feet in Brooklyn, Westchester County, and Connecticut.

