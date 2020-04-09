Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,321 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $75,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,759,105. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 285,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,866. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

