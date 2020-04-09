Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Buys £148.35 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Preben Prebensen bought 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 989 ($13.01) per share, for a total transaction of £148.35 ($195.15).

Preben Prebensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 5th, Preben Prebensen bought 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,279 ($16.82) per share, for a total transaction of £153.48 ($201.89).

On Wednesday, February 5th, Preben Prebensen bought 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,461 ($19.22) per share, for a total transaction of £146.10 ($192.19).

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,034 ($13.60) on Thursday. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 849 ($11.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,161.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,395.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 22.70 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Investec cut Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,403 ($18.46).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.