Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $172.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.