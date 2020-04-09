Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Position Cut by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,675,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,153,000 after acquiring an additional 824,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Cigna by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,014,000 after acquiring an additional 737,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $730,120.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,012.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

NYSE CI opened at $184.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.95.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

