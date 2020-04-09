CIBC Trims Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Target Price to $29.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Air Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.20. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $40.31.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 7.69%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

