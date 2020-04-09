CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$29.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIX. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIX opened at C$13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.42. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$25.81.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$534.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland sold 105,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total transaction of C$2,646,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,302,856.15. Also, Director Sheila A. Murray sold 25,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$579,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,160,564.91. Insiders sold 171,211 shares of company stock worth $4,190,661 in the last 90 days.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.