Chubb (NYSE:CB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $131.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $145.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CB. TheStreet cut Chubb from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.07.

NYSE CB opened at $114.61 on Monday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

