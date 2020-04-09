Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Lowered to C$4.25 at National Bank Financial

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHR. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.28 million and a PE ratio of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$8.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.14.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$338.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$349.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

