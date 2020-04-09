Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHR. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

CHR opened at C$3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.14. The stock has a market cap of $526.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$338.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$349.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.