Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Up 11.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s stock price was up 11.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $20.96, approximately 103,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,623,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Specifically, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Childrens Place from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $204.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 1.7% during the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,784,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Childrens Place by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Childrens Place by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140,965 shares during the period.

About Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

