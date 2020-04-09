Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
PLCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $79.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.
In related news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,784,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140,965 shares during the last quarter.
Childrens Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
