Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PLCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $79.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,784,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140,965 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.