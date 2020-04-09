Cheesecoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $11.00 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Cheesecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. Cheesecoin has a total market capitalization of $25,320.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.04 or 0.02954181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00206861 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00049165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00046885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 385,187,066 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

