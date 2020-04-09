Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of CAKE traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 41,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,313. The company has a market capitalization of $734.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

