Cfra Upgrades Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to Hold

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

