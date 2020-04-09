Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.7% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 52.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $128.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.94.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

