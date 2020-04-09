Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from $186.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CASY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered Casey’s General Stores from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.45.

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.75. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

