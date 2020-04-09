Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Insider Acquires £172.76 in Stock

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £172.76 ($227.26).

CPI opened at GBX 33.03 ($0.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $551.23 million and a P/E ratio of -8.47. Capita PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 73.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 137.67.

Capita (LON:CPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). On average, research analysts predict that Capita PLC will post 1297.6781044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPI. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Capita from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Capita to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Capita to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 118.57 ($1.56).

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

