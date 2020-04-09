Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC raised Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of CFP opened at C$8.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. Canfor has a one year low of C$6.11 and a one year high of C$15.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.17.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.52) by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

