Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 68.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFX. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities downgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$5.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.02. The company has a market cap of $298.77 million and a PE ratio of -12.70. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$247.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

