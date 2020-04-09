Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Lifted to Action List Buy at TD Securities

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$140.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$190.00. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 53.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$159.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.75.

CTC.A opened at C$91.33 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$67.15 and a twelve month high of C$157.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$108.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total value of C$900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$405,000. Also, Director Claude R. L’heureux purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$90.00 per share, with a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$270,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

