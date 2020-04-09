Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Reduced by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $32,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,564,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,800,000 after buying an additional 40,062 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,444,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.93. 53,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,526. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $96.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average of $88.45.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.443 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

