CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on shares of CAE and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$18.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CAE has a 1 year low of C$14.26 and a 1 year high of C$42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$923.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.