C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $74.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $72.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,417,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,547,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,814 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,602,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,973,000 after acquiring an additional 974,282 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

