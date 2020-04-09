Brokers Offer Predictions for Ashford Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashford in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

AINC traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,932. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

