Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.26.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 143,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,210. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.52 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

