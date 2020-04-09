Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Insider Buys £170.82 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) insider David Richardson Nicol bought 78 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £170.82 ($224.70).

David Richardson Nicol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, David Richardson Nicol purchased 46 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.79) per share, with a total value of £167.44 ($220.26).

LON BRW opened at GBX 229.50 ($3.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $695.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83. Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 322.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 351 ($4.62).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

