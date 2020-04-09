Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Insider Buys £170.82 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) insider David Richardson Nicol bought 78 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £170.82 ($224.70).
David Richardson Nicol also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 5th, David Richardson Nicol purchased 46 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.79) per share, with a total value of £167.44 ($220.26).
LON BRW opened at GBX 229.50 ($3.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $695.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83. Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 322.29.
About Brewin Dolphin
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.
Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.