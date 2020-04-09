BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,611,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,543 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 229.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.98. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $45.35.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.