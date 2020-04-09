Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $11.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.36.

BLMN stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,911. The firm has a market cap of $589.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

