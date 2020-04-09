Binance USD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63.02 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $179.70 million and approximately $63.02 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013644 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00053735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.38 or 0.04599650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00067391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037311 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009211 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC.

