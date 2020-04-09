Best Buy’s (BBY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura reduced their target price on Best Buy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $489,300.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 489,176 shares in the company, valued at $29,844,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,909. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Best Buy by 58.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,289 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Best Buy by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,979 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Best Buy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 60.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Best Buy by 23.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 30,804 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

