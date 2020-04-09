Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45,036 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Becton Dickinson and worth $114,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after buying an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after buying an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,837,000 after buying an additional 124,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX opened at $247.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.23.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.40.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total value of $5,413,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,637,072.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,983 shares of company stock worth $17,272,281. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

