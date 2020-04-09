Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.47 ($63.34).

BAS opened at €45.67 ($53.10) on Tuesday. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a 12 month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.69.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

