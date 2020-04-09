Barclays Trims TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Target Price to $75.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $95.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TRU opened at $69.50 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $892,975.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,653 shares of company stock worth $7,944,382. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in TransUnion by 832.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,924 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in TransUnion by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 87,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 74,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TransUnion by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,481,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,803,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.