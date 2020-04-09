Barclays Trims Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Target Price to $110.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Argus lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX opened at $122.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. Equifax has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Equifax by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equifax by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.