Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.72% from the stock’s previous close.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

