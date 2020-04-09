Barclays Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.69 ($44.99).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR 1COV opened at €29.11 ($33.85) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €31.16 and its 200 day moving average is €39.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 12 month high of €55.78 ($64.86). The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.