Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $132.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.93.

SWK stock opened at $114.38 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average of $147.82.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

