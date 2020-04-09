Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $20.00 at UBS Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.84.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.