Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

BBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of BBD opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.