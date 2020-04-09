Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,865 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Baidu worth $35,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.24. 53,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,987. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 115.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.60.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baidu from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BOCOM International cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

